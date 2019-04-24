Mac and ISVI choirs will sing Disney tunes Sunday

The choirs from MacMurray College and Illinois School for the Visually Impaired will be joining forces to present a spring concert from the musical library of Disney. The concert is set for April 28th at 3 pm at Annie Merner Chapel on the campus of MacMurray College.

The lineup will be, of course full of Disney classics. Both choirs will perform sections of the concert, and then all singers come together for several numbers to conclude the program.

The concert is free and open to the public. To request interpreting services, please contact Misty Eisfelder by emailing misty.eisfelder@mac.edu or by calling 217-479-7176.

A seventy-two hour notice for interpreting services is also required, meaning Eisfelder needs to receive an email or phone call from anyone who needs interpretation by 3pm Thursday.