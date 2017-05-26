Mac-Nation events taking place over next two months

A local college is hosting a months-long event trying to rally their alumni.

MacMurray College is hosting Mac-Nation, in which President Mark Tierno will be touring the country to visit various Mac alumni. Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations Rikki Langan and Marketing and Communications Director Marcy Jones joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday. Langan explains what Mac-Nation is all about.

“Everyone says MacMurray College is about a family, but we’re really just trying to come together across the nation to support the college, so that’s what this tour is all about. The President will be traveling to over 38 states in an RV and hosting over 30 alumni events along the way. We’re really just trying to thank our donors and our alumni for their longtime support and what they have done for the college,” says Langan.

Langan says there will be two events celebrating President Tierno’s departure and return.

“The President will be hosting an event on the President’s lawn on June 1st from 4:30 to 6:30. We’ll have beverages and food and everyone is welcome. We’re just going to celebrate and wish President Tierno the best of travels. And we’ll have a big celebration when he returns back to Jacksonville on July 26th that everyone is welcome to join us for as well. We’ll be unveiling a very big surprise for our alumni and our students at the end of the tour,” Langan explains.

To learn more about Mac-Nation, you can listen to our full interview with Langan and Jones at WLDS/WEAI.com.