Mac student receives World Series ring from Chicago Cubs

A local college student has received a gift he will never forget from the Chicago Cubs.

Mike Cameron, a Springfield native and senior at MacMurray College, has been a Cubs fan for his entire life. So, we he got the opportunity to work at Wrigley Field last summer he was absolutely ecstatic.

But, Cameron had no idea that the work he did at Wrigley that summer would give him the souvenir of a lifetime.

For his work, Cameron received one of the 1,908 World Series rings that the Cubs organizations gave out to some of its employees.

We got the chance to talk with Cameron about receiving his ring and his time working with the Cubs.

He tells us what kind of work he did with the organization.

“I was a ballpark employee I worked with the grounds crew and we’d put up the tarp and take it off before games. And then we had to do little stuff like set up for concerts or anything that was going on at Wrigley Field. And also, we had to do anything like, sweeping the bleachers for example. It was a lot of different stuff at the ballpark.”

Cameron says that he was surprised by the call asking for his ring size.

“It was definitely a surprise. I had no idea I just got a call about a month ago asking for my ring size. I was so surprised. I told my friends and I couldn’t believe it. I was only up there for two months. I defintely did not expect to get one.”

Cameron tells us how much this ring means to him and his family:

“I’ve been a Cubs fan my entire life. Actually, my whole family is. You know my dad, his brothers and my cousins and so. The ring means almost more to them to me. It just has a lot of meaning behind it and it’s something I can hold onto forever and pass on to my future children one day. It’s awesome. It still doesn’t seem like I have one but I think down the road… I’ll remember it.”

Cameron is a Sports Management and Business Administration major at MacMurray, and says he has considered working for the Cubs again. He says he hopes to have a second ring to add to the collection soon.