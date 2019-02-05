MacMurray Begins Presidential Search With Public Forum

MacMurray College’s search for its 17th president is under way. MacMurray has asked for the community to lend a hand in helping find someone with an open forum next week. In a press release today, MacMurray College’s Presidential Search Committee will host a forum on Friday, August 2nd at Thoresen Recital Hall from 11AM – 1 PM located in the Springer/Putnam Arts Center on campus.

The forum will be moderated by search committee co-chairs Debbie Trueblood and Sandy Watson who will explain the search process and what is planned in the coming months. The informal events is asking faculty, staff, current students and alumni to participate. MacMurray is also allowing for an online feedback form to be generated for those who cannot attend. It can be found under this link on the MacMurray College website. The search committee will welcome any possible candidates for the vacancy.