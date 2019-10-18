MacMurray Celebrates Homecoming This Weekend

MacMurray College celebrates homecoming this weekend.

A super hero theme sets the stage for this year’s homecoming, as participants are urged to be a MacVengers hero in 2019.

Allyson Strauch, Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations at MacMurray, give a run down of some of the events happening at the college this weekend.

“Starting on Friday at 8:00 am we have the athletics golf outing fundraiser out at the Links Golf Course, the torchlight parade and pep rally for the students at 8:00 pm. Then on Saturday we have the Michalson Monster 5K run or walk, the baseball, softball pancake breakfast, the parade at 10:00 am, the football game at noon, the soccer games, the 50th class reunion, lunch with the President, children’s activities, and the Highlander block party.”

The homecoming parade steps off at 10 am at the corner of East State Street and South Clay Avenue and will continue down State street and around the downtown square to South Main, and then return to the Mac campus along East College Avenue.

This years parade marshal is MacMurray College Alumni Board Member, Alice Post, and alumn of the class of 1953.

Activities for Children will be from11 a.m. – 2 p.m. And include face painting, and a meet & greet with Mac the Highlander, as well as other events. The children’s activities will be In the gazebo south of Rutledge Hall and west of the tennis courts

Strauch said the whole campus is very excited about the big game on Saturday.

“The football game begins at noon, and we will be playing Crown College, and we invite everyone to come out. There will be a lot of food trucks, a great DJ and a lot of live music and plenty to drink, so head on over to MacMurray and take part in our block party we are having from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.”

the Highlander block party will be held at the Franklin Parking lot.

The football pre-game show will start on WLDS am 1180 at 11:30 am on Saturday.