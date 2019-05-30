MacMurray College Gets Money from Memorial

Memorial Health Systems has awarded money to a local college for nurses training.

The Memorial Medical Center Foundation has given $81,780 for MacMurray College.

The money is to be used for an advanced multipurpose patient simulator.

The money will be used to also a buy a video assisted debriefing system and software for online and blended learning.

The foundation awarded a record total of $642-thousand for projects designed to support various aspects of healthcare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

