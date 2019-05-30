Memorial Health Systems has awarded money to a local college for nurses training.
The Memorial Medical Center Foundation has given $81,780 for MacMurray College.
The money is to be used for an advanced multipurpose patient simulator.
The money will be used to also a buy a video assisted debriefing system and software for online and blended learning.
The foundation awarded a record total of $642-thousand for projects designed to support various aspects of healthcare.
MacMurray College Gets Money from Memorial
By Gary Scott on May 30 at 9:31am
Memorial Health Systems has awarded money to a local college for nurses training.