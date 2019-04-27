MacMurray College, JHS, and Jacksonville Pony Colt Announce Partnership

MacMurray College will soon have its own dedicated baseball field. MacMurray College has partnered with the local Pony Colt League of Jacksonville, signing a lease with the city to use the pony colt baseball diamond on 880 Vandalia Avenue as their year-round home baseball facility.

Justin Fuhler, the MacMurray College Athletic Director, says the project has been 3 years in the making for the beneficial partnership. “Where we came in with this partnership is the idea that if MacMurray uses the [Pony Colt field] as our home field for baseball, we’ll be using it in the Spring season. Pony Colt would use it in the Summer and then, we would also use it in our Fall season. The idea is that this revitalized field will be used for 6-7 months throughout the year by not only Pony Colt, not only MacMurray College, but Jacksonville High School also. They’ve been in discussions with us in using it as one of the fields for either their varsity or JV baseball teams.”



The Pony Colt League and MacMurray will now look to update the existing facilities and make it a permanent place for the men’s baseball team to play throughout the year. Fuhler details how the project is working towards the goal of updating the field. “One of the thing that makes it so unique is that there are so many community groups working towards this same goal. We have people that have a connection to the Pony Colt organization here in Jacksonville and the surrounding area that want to see this happen. Of course MacMurray has a big stake in this and we want to see this happen. We’re going to work with our alumni base and our donors to raise the money for this project. Then, also by tying in JHS into this as well, we’re talking three significant groups here in the community that are all working towards the same objective.”



MacMurray College’s baseball field currently existed as part of a co-op facility in the middle of the school’s campus. Each year MacMurray facilities’ maintenance crews would have to construct a portable chain-link fence during the prospective season. The field would also be shared by MacMurray’s men and women’s soccer teams and as an occasional practice field for the football team. Fuhler describes some of the other issues the college has faced by not having a fixed home field. “Our current facility issue has made it tough. We’ve had companies contact us about doing a baseball tournament in July that would bring 60 high school kids on our campus to play and it would generate revenue for the college. We weren’t able to accommodate because we would have to take our fence down at the end of May. I told the company that ‘You can play a game here but there’s no fence.’ That makes it kind of difficult to play a high school baseball game. We’ve had that same issue with soccer. We’ve had people reach out in the Fall and in the Spring wanting to possibly move high school games here or have soccer tournaments here. We’ve not been able to accommodate because our soccer field is only able to be used from July through November when we put the fence up. This field project will be very beneficial to the college in this regard.” Fuhler went on to say that he hopes the dedicated facility will be a way for the college to continue to attract students to come to campus.

MacMurray College, the City of Jacksonville, and the Pony Colt League will be hosting an official announcement of the partnership between the college, the league, and the city at a banquet at Hamilton’s on Sunday evening.