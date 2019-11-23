MacMurray College Madrigal Dinner Tonight

MacMurray College will step back in time tonight to kick off the holiday season. The annual MacMurray Madrigal Dinner will be held tonight at McClelland Dining Hall at 5PM. MacMurray College students will be hosting the annual event that has a long tradition at the college. The Madrigal Dinner was an annual event at MacMurray from 1967 to 1997 and was revived in 2017 by MacMurray choir alumni.

Some will be dressed in traditional madrigal dress. During the evening, traditional songs will be performed such as “Here We Come a Caroling,” “Masters In This Hall,” “Wassail” and “Boar’s Head,” along with a concert portion which will include “O Magnum Mysterium” by Thomas Victoria, “Riu Riu Chiu”, “Fair Phyllis I Saw” by John Farmer and “Counterpoint of the Animals” by Andriano Banchieri as well as other selections.

For more information, contact Christine Smith, director of performing arts, at 217-479-7603 or at christine.smith@mac.edu. Since it is beyond the RSVP date, please call ahead to make arrangement for purchase of tickets. Cost is $25.