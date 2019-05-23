MacMurray College Offers Transfer Program For RMU Students

A third area college is stepping up to assist displaced college students. MacMurray College is the latest school offering direct assistance to Robert Morris University Illinois students directly effected by the college’s Springfield, Illinois campus closure.

In a press release on Thursday, MacMurray College said that all of RMU’s students wishing to transfer to MacMurray will have all of their credits transfer, and the college will also offer up to $21,000 in annual financial aid and scholarships. MacMurray is also guaranteeing a $16,000 minimum scholarship for residential students.

In a statement, MacMurray College’s Director of Admissions Kristen Chenoweth said, “With these options and the ability to accept all transfer credits, our team is ready to give students the help needed to make the transfer process easy and affordable.”

RMU transfer students with at least a 3.75 college GPA, who plan to reside on MacMurray’s campus, are eligible to receive MacMurray’s Presidential Scholarship, up to $20,000, and an additional $1000 for the Home State Advantage Award upon transfer. Students interested in transferring to MacMurray should contact the Office of Admissions at 479-7063 or email Chenoweth at kristen.chenoweth@mac.edu.

MacMurray College joins Illinois College and Lincoln Land Community College in offering programs to RMU’s students who will have to choose where they would like to go for the Fall 2019 school semester after RMU announced closure of its Springfield campus on May 14th. The closure is expected to impact 20 undergraduate students on the RMU campus. RMU becomes the second higher education casualty in Springfield after Benedictine University, a private Catholic university based in Lisle, Illinois, shuttered its campus in 2018.