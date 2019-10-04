MacMurray One of the Best Colleges in Midwest – Washington Monthly

A local liberal arts college has received a top ranking for their education and tuition in a national publication. MacMurray College is ranked the No. 8 best Bachelor’s College in the nation and the No. 2 Best Bang for the Buck College in the Midwest in Washington Monthly’s 2019 College Guide and Rankings, according to a press release today.

The ranking places MacMurray as the top Bachelor’s College in Illinois, which includes “institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.” Washington Monthly ranks four-year schools based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service. The magazine also ranks America’s Affordable Elite Colleges, the Best Colleges for Adult Learners and the Best Bang for the Buck colleges where MacMurray was ranked No. 2 in the Midwest and No. 1 in Illinois. The Best Bang for the Buck Colleges are awarded to schools where students of modest means get the most for their money. Authors of the rankings says the Bang for Buck ranking helps demonstrate colleges that promote good social mobility for students who attend the institutions they rank.

MacMurray College said they had one of their biggest freshman classes in recent years for their Fall 2019 class last month.