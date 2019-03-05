MacMurray President Dr. Mark Tierno to retire, Dr. Beverly Rodgers named interim president

The MacMurray Highlanders will soon have a 17th president of the university.

In a statement to the Board of Trustees on February 23, MacMurray College President Dr. Mark Tierno announced his intention to retire from the presidency effective July 1st. The Board has accepted his resignation.

As the 16th president in the College’s 173-year history, Dr. Tierno has led the institution since 2015. A press release announcing Dr. Tierno’s retirement said he has many accomplishments in his time as President. These include: development and adoption of a comprehensive strategic plan, an expansion of relationships with alumni, substantial fundraising growth, a positive accreditation review by the Higher Learning Commission, multiple building renovations and several strategic property purchases.

Dr. Tierno also has become well-known for his popular 2017 MacNation cross-country alumni tour in an recreational vehicle.

The press release says that Dr. Tierno’s future includes plans to move back home to the Chicago area, invest in a business with his son and return to his writing.

Responding to a request by the MacMurray Board of Trustees, transitional leadership was accepted by the College’s Provost. Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Life, Dr. Beverly Rodgers, will serve as Interim President. Board of Trustees Chair Charlie O’Connell affirmed in the press release that the appointment of Rodgers will provide a seamless transition as the College begins its presidential search.

A presidential transition team is being assembled and the College will begin searching immediately. A plan to celebrate President Tierno’s tenure is currently in development.