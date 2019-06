By Benjamin Cox on June 1 at 12:30pm

Memorial Health System awarded money to a local college for nursing training.

The Memorial Medical Center Foundation has given $81,780 to MacMurray College’s Nursing program.

The money will be used for an advanced multi-purpose patient simulator, a video-assisted debriefing system, and software for online and blended learning environments.

The foundation awarded a record total of $642,000 for various projects in the area designed to support various aspects of the healthcare field.