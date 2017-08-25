MacMurray seeks community entries for Homecoming Parade

MacMurray College is looking to get local residents involved in their annual homecoming parade this fall.

The local college announced yesterday that it is seeking community entries for their yearly homecoming parade, which will take place Saturday, October 21st at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville.

MacMurray’s parade will kick off at the corner of Clay Avenue and State Street. Entries will then proceed west down State Street until they reach the Central Park Plaza, then take a right around the square and follow Sandy Street south to College Avenue, where it will then head east back to the MacMurray College campus.

For those interested in participating in this year’s parade, you can register an entry by contacting student life specialist Bambi Rockwell at 217-479-7123, or at bambi.rockwell@mac.edu.