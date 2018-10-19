MacMurray student jailed on Clinton County warrant

A MacMurray College student and former football player for the Highlanders was arrested today.

Exactly one year ago to the day, 19 year old Devin Johnson, of the 600 block of East State Street, was posting football highlights of himself as a defensive end on a website called hudl.com, having played varsity football at Kankakee High School. Today, he sits in the Morgan County jail. Johnson was arrested for failure to appear in Clinton County. The call to the Jacksonville Police Department was, according to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Sean Walker, apparently about something else entirely.

“Police were called because a security guard at one of the dormitories at MacMurray College smelled cannabis. We went into a dorm and searched the dorm and found less than a gram of cannabis, so there were no arrests pertaining to that arrest. There was one student in the dormitory that was, however, found to have a valid Clinton County warrant, so we did arrest him for that.”

A Clinton County judge issued a bench warrant for Johnson’s failure to appear for retail theft. Johnson remains behind bars. The last recorded statistics from Johnson’s career with the Highlanders is one defensive assist against Iowa Wesleyan University in September of 2017.