MacMurray to Post Commencement Video for Final Class

MacMurray College’s Class of 2020 will not be able to enjoy a final walk across the stage for graduation. Today, the college announced a virtual tribute video will commemorate the Class of 2020’s achievements and distinctions. The video will be made available at Noon this Saturday at the time of what would have been the college’s 169th commencement ceremony at Annie Merner Chapel.

In an email to graudates today, Dr. Beverly Rodgers said to the graduates that the college is still hoping to have a physical ceremony scheduled sometime this summer if it is possible. Rodgers thanked Todd Spann and the College’s communication team for putting together the video for students and their families. The video will be available at www.mac.edu/graduation and later on YouTube for viewing.

The 174 year old college announced its permanent closure on March 27th after the board of trustees voted to close the institution at the end of the spring semester. Currently, remaining students are negotiating transfer agreements and 101 employees and staff are looking for future employment opportunities. A small number of employees will remain after the end of May to help keep maintenance on grounds and assist with the closure of the college’s facilities on the 60-acre campus.