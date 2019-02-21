MacMurray to reinstate majors in Chemistry & Elementary Education

A local college is bringing back two of the more popular bachelors degrees to offer to students in the fall of 2019.

According to a press release from Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing Todd Spann, MacMurray College is announcing that it is bringing back two majors, a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education, for the fall 2019 semester.

In the press release, MacMurray provost and vice president of academic affairs and student life Beverly Rodgers says that the college is “excited by the opportunity to, once again, offer majors in elementary education and chemistry. We know Illinois has a desperate need for Elementary Education teachers and we have had serious interest from high school students in becoming educators.”

In terms of the chemistry major, Rodgers says that MacMurray is “reinstating a major that has a long history of producing graduates who have gone on to very successful and productive work lives.” Rodgers added that she expects that “these majors will enrich our campus exponentially.”

This decision to bring back the two majors comes after the MacMurray College Board of Trustees voted in favor of doing so back in January. To find out more about MacMurray College’s two new majors, go to mac.edu.