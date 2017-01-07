MacMurray’s New Provost talks about her position

By Blake Schnitker on January 7 at 10:23am

One local Jacksonville college is getting a new provost next month.

Earlier this week, it was reported that MacMurray College has selected Beverly Rodgers as their new Provost, who is set to take office on February 20th.

WLDS-WEAI News spoke with the incoming provost, who explains what her new role entails.

Currently the Dean of the School of Arts and Anthropology professors at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, Rodgers has a rather lengthy resume.

Previously, she served as Vice President at Leech Lake Tribal College, located in Cass Lake, Minnesota. Rodgers also spent time as a professor and Chair of the Arthur Morgan Fellows at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

MacMurray President Mark Tierno explains how they came to choose Rodgers as the school’s next Provost.

Rodgers says she can’t wait to become a part of the Jacksonville community.

John Cox, who came out of retirement to serve as interim provost, will remain in the position until Rodgers is ready to take over in late February.