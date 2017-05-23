Macoupin County crash leaves one dead

By Blake Schnitker on May 23 at 12:18pm

There was another deadly accident involving a motorcycle yesterday…this time in Macoupin County.

Illinois State Police have identified the deceased as 47-year old Robert Welsh of Mt. Olive.

Reports say Welsh’s Harley-Davidson was southbound on US-66 behind a John Deere Tractor driven by 57-year old Eric Miller at about 5:15 p.m.

Authorities say Welsh then tried to pass the tractor while it was in the process of making a left turn onto Mt. Olive Road, causing the motorcycle to strike the tractor’s trailer and ejecting him from his motorcycle.

Mt. Olive EMS transported Welsh to Staunton hospital where he was pronounced dead. Miller was uninjured in the crash according to reports.

Police say US-66 was shut down for around 3-and-a-half hours.

Other agencies on scene included Mt. Olive Fire Department, Staunton Fire Department, Staunton EMS, Arch Air Medical Service, Mt. Olive Police and Macoupin County deputies.