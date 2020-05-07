Macoupin Courthouse Shut Down After Alleged Secret Wedding Brings Positive COVID Case

Macoupin County Health Department officials announced via press release today that the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville had to be closed down to disinfect the facility due to a COVID-19 case. The Health Department said that 3 employees at the courthouse were exposed and came in close contact with a person who has since tested positive for the virus.

WCIA’s Mark Maxwell reported that Judge Ken Diehl allegedly defied Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive order on Thursday, April 30th and Friday, May 1st to carry out a secret wedding at the courthouse and that the bride of that wedding was the individual who has tested positive.

The Health Department’s press release indicated that no courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Department said that enhanced cleaning procedures will be ongoing. Macoupin County Public Health Director Christy Blank declined comment on the wedding ceremony by Maxwell.

Macoupin County has had 38 positive cases of the virus to date and 1 death, a woman in her 40s.

Cass County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today. This individual is a male in his 30s. The patient is isolated at home. CCHD has interviewed the case to identify close contacts. Today’s results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 50.

Morgan County had no new cases of COVID-19 to report today. Morgan County’s confirmed case count remains at 27.