Macoupin Deputy Injured In Three County Chase

A Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash in Pawnee after attempting to stop a fleeing suspect on a three county chase this morning. A squad car driven by Deputy Todd Page was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at Eighth and Jefferson streets in Pawnee around 7:45AM, according to the State Journal Register.

The vehicle was stolen from Sloan Implement in Carlinville at 6:45AM this morning while the business was closed. Carlinville Police initially began the pursuit with Macoupin Deputies joining the chase as the truck headed north on Illinois Route 4 through northern Macoupin, Montgomery, and eventually southern Sangamon counties. The pursuit along mostly country roads reached approximately 70 miles per hour, according to police reports to the State Journal Register.

The truck was traveling 20 to 25 MPH when it swerved and struck Page’s squad car causing the airbags to deploy and causing severe damage to the front passenger side. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl told the State Journal Register that Deputy Page sustained cuts to his head and hand and was being treated at Carlinville Area Hospital at mid-morning. The suspect was not injured in the crash.

The Illinois State Police and Pawnee Police were also at the crash scene.

The suspect is in custody at Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville. His identity hasn’t been released pending formal charges.