Madigan Ally, McClain Has Home Raided by FBI in Quincy

Federal investigations into Michael Madigan’s dealings have filtered into down state. The Chicago Tribune reported yesterday afternoon that Mike McClain’s home in Quincy was raided by the FBI in mid-May at about the same time that two other Madigan associates were being investigated. McClain is a well-known lobbyist and former Illinois state representative. McClain’s lobbying work began in the 1980s after he was defeated for his legislative position in his district. McClain has lobbied for ComEd, Comcast, Walgreens, and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Madigan and McClain’s relationship go back to the 1970s.

McClain retired from lobbying in 2016 after he saw electricity rates go up for Illinois residents. The rate hike was reportedly attached to a bail out of two Exelon nuclear power plants owned by ComEd. On Friday, ComEd filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledging that both ComEd and Exelon “received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois requiring production of information concerning their lobbying activities” in Illinois, according to online SEC records. Prior to his retirement, McClain had begun lobbying for a business in Illinois’ medicinal marijuana industry.

McClain, former Chicago 23rd Ward Alderman Michael Zalewski and political operative Kevin Quinn have had no charges filed as of yet by federal investigators. All three have long connections with Madigan’s political strings throughout the state.