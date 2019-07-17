Madigan Has Spent Over A Million Dollars in Legal Fees This Past Year

An Illinois lawmaker has spent millions in legal fees over the last several months. According to a report from Capitol Fax, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s principal political committee has spent over a million dollars in footing legal bills since Fall 2017, according to state finance records.

Madigan’s committee has paid $140,500 to a Chicago law firm, according to recent quarterly financial reports filed on July 15th. In total, the committee called Friends of Madigan has spent over $284,000 in legal fees between April 1st and June 30th of this year. Madigan has been involved in a couple of civil lawsuits, a sexual harassment case, and is likely going to face a federal investigation after 3 current and former Chicago city alderman and one former surrogate have had searches at their offices and homes in recent months by federal investigators.