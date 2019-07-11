Madison County resident Given 4 Years in D.O.C.

One sentence was handed down in Morgan County Court today. 38 year old Melissa A Ontis-Turnbaugh of Godfrey was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for pleading guilty to 1 count of methamphetamine manufacture between 5 and 15 grams with intent to deliver, a Class 1 Felony. A Class X Felony of meth manufacture between 100 and 400 grams with intent to deliver was dropped per the plea. Ontis-Turnbaugh was sentenced to 4 years in the D.O.C. For the lesser charge and also given 2 years supervised release. She was given credit for 156 days served and was remanded to a facility that has drug treatment. She was also given a $500 fine plus fee and court costs.

