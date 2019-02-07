Major crimes down 21 percent in 2018 for Jacksonville Police Department

Now that we’re in February of 2019, local law enforcement agencies have had the chance to review some of the yearly totals from 2018.

Following yesterday’s Coffee with a Cop event at Hardee’s, Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford stopped by as the featured guest on WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program. Chief Mefford discussed a number of topics, including some of the statistics his department compiled throughout 2018.

In terms of overall numbers, Chief Mefford says last year was a success for the Jacksonville Police Department.

“I think it was a real good year for the department. We’re really moving forward with our training, that’s one thing I like to focus on is giving our officers quality training and training that matters, and training that’s conducive to the community they work in. I feel like when you have a better-trained police force, the better service they’re going to provide to the community. We saw a good year in crime reduction, we were down about 21 percent (in 2018), which is a huge number. I attribute a lot of that to the officers and to the training, we’re hiring quality people, and going forward, I hope that downward trend continues,” says Mefford.

Chief Mefford further explains where that 21 percent figure comes from in terms of the types of crimes that go into that number.

“The 21 percent would be classified as the Uniform Crime Report to the FBI. Those are crimes like homicide, rape, burglary, theft, assault and battery, arson, basically your big six or seven crimes. But we were down last year 21 percent from the previous year, so that’s a good statistic to have,” Mefford explains.

As for whether or not that figure also says something about increased or decreased amount of drug use among the local community, Chief Mefford says he’s unsure if there’s a direct correlation.

“I don’t know if I can say that for sure. Sometimes drug activity does correlate to more property crime and things of that nature. Without really pinching the numbers, it’s hard to say whether that was the correlation or not,” says Mefford.

To hear more from Chief Mefford regarding JPD numbers for 2018, or a number of other topics pertaining to the local department, check out our entire interview online at WLDS or WEAI.com.