Major flood stages forecasted along Illinois River

By Anthony Engle on May 2 at 1:13pm

Four local areas of flood risk along the Illinois River are now set at or will reach moderate flood levels, with three areas predicted to reach major flood stage by next week.

According to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Illinois River will crest at or above major flood stage in Meredosia and Valley City, and at the LaGrange Lock and Dam.

The outlook for Meredosia from the National Weather Service shows waters reaching a moderate flood stage of 22 feet on Saturday and major flood stage Sunday night into Monday.

Current predictions for LaGrange Lock and Dam are that waters reach moderate flood level of 27 feet Friday night into Saturday, and major flood stage of 29 feet Sunday afternoon.

In terms of Valley City in Pike County, moderate flood stage of 21 feet is expected on Saturday, with major flood stage of 23 feet being predicted for Sunday night into Monday.

Beardstown will stay in a moderate flood stage for at least the next week. Water levels are predicted to stay below the major flood stage of 28 feet, but get close during next week.