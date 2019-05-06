Major flood stages reported in Illinois River basins locally

By Anthony Engle on May 6 at 9:18am

Situations regarding flood waters throughout west central Illinois are being monitored.

Major flood stages are being reported in local Illinois River basins.

The flood levels in Hardin are forecast to crest at roughly 37 and a half feet later today, but the water is not set to go anywhere for a while. The forecast from the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service predicts that flood waters in Hardin, with no additional rainfall, will have only decreased in flood height by one foot by 7 Sunday morning.

In Meredosia, the flood levels reached major stage of 24 feet Sunday morning at dawn. Flood levels will reach 26 feet this morning and are forecast to crest on Thursday at 27.6 feet.

By Saturday morning, Meredosia waters are forecast to subside a bit more than a foot.

Flood levels in Beardstown have risen to 27 feet this morning and are forecast to reach major flood stage of 28 feet overnight and will lower back under 28 feet by Friday afternoon.

At the LaGrange Lock and Dam, major flood stage of 29 feet was first reported by the National Weather Service shortly after midnight Sunday. Water levels reportedly reached 31 feet this morning and are forecast to crest Wednesday and into Thursday just below 33 feet.

By Saturday, and with no rainfall, LaGrange floods should subside by more than a foot.

For all up to date information in regards to west central Illinois flood waters from the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, go online to water.weather.gov/ahps2/

When successfully on this page, search for the Forecast office in Lincoln, IL.