Man accused of criminal sexual assault has motion to reconsider sentence denied

A motion to reconsider the sentence handed down to a man accused of aggravated criminal sexual assault was denied in Morgan County court yesterday.

Forty-three year old Glen Snyder was sentenced last August to the maximum 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member, who was said to be 13 years old at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

Yesterday, the court held a motion hearing to reconsider the sentence handed down to Snyder last August. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll goes over the proceedings that led up to yesterday’s hearing.

“In August of 2017, we had a jury trial where the jury found Glen Snyder guilty of one county of criminal sexual assault. That case was eventually set for sentencing, at the sentencing hearing, the defendant was sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time that is allowed for this type of offense which is 15 years in the department of corrections. Previously, his attorney filed what’s called a motion to reconsider that sentence,” says Noll.

Noll explains what both sides attempted to argue at yesterday’s hearing and what the judge ultimately ruled in regards to the motion.

“The defendant argued that the judge should have imposed a lighter sentence given the defendant’s lack of criminality and some other factors of mitigation that the defendant, through his attorney, pointed to. The state argued that the sentence of 15 years was appropriate given the egregious nature of this offense and the facts presented at trial. In the end, the motion to reconsider the defendant’s sentence was denied and the sentence remains as set back in August,” says Noll.

As for what might come next in this case, Noll says Snyder can still appeal his case in the appellate court.

Snyder is being represented in this case by Defense Attorney Todd Ringel of Johnson Law Group out of Bloomington.