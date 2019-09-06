Man Acquitted of DUI Accident on Waverly Road

Rothert's Chrysler Pacifica after the crash in May. Rothert had to be extracted from the vehicle and spent 4 weeks in the hospital. Her recovery is still ongoing.

A rural Sangamon County man was acquitted of charges stemming from a near-fatal accident north of Waverly earlier this year. Darin A. Boggs of rural Sangamon County had charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license, and failure to reduce speed dismissed in Sangamon County Court on Tuesday.

Reports from investigators in the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office say that they had received evidence that Boggs was not the individual driving the 1993 Ford F-150 pick up truck that s truck a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Heather Rothert of rural Sangamon County head on on the evening of May 17th on Waverly Road between Waverly and New Berlin only a few miles from Rothert’s residence.

Springfield Leaks and a Go-Fund-Me page for Rothert reports that her Pacifica was carrying her two infant sons at the time of the accident. Rothert had several broken bones and internal injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle in the accident. Rothert’s children were unharmed. Rothert currently has a GoFundMe set up by a family friend to aid her family while she remains in recovery from her injuries and out of work. According to research, Rothert is a dermatologist last employed by Springfield Clinic.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has not named the potential driver in the accident, and as of this time, the individual has not been formally charged.