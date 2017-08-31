Man arrested for alleged possession of meth in Pike County

A Quincy man remains locked up in Pike County after his arrest earlier this week on meth-related charges.

The Illinois State Police’s West Central Illinois Task Force, along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 21-year old Taylor Hicks on Tuesday following a traffic stop on I-72. Hicks was pulled over near milepost 33 on I-72 for speeding. After a traffic stop, a K-9 with the West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Hicks was in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials.

Hicks was subsequently arrested on charges of alleged possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. Hicks was taken to the Pike County Jail, where he is currently awaiting his first court appearance.