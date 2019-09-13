Man Beats Raccoon On Fence Post, Faces IDNR Charges In Rushville

A screenshot of the video showing the suspect striking the raccoon as it sits on a fencepost in rural Rushville late Tuesday night. The video has been shared several times on social media over the last 2 days.

A Schuyler County man is facing potential charges for animal cruelty after a viral Snapchat video was sent to Conservation Police. Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tim Schweizer told KHQA of Quincy that a Rushville man had been interviewed in connection to a viral Snapchat video shared on social media of the man allegedly beating what appears to be a raccoon on a fence post with a baseball bat in rural Rushville. The man allegedly was filming the video himself for the purpose of entertainment. IDNR is seeking charges of attempting to take an animal out of season along with animal cruelty charges. The complaint has been referred to the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office yesterday afternoon. The charges carry a Class A Misdemeanor which can carry a 1 year prison sentence and $1000 fine. IDNR has not named the potential suspect.