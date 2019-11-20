Man Found Seriously Injured In Jordan Street Residence Overnight

Jacksonville Police are investigating an incident in which a man was possibly beaten and left for dead at a residence overnight. At approximately 11:37PM, Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a man saying that he had come home to find his roommate bleeding on the floor of his home in the 600 block of Jordan Street. Jacksonville Police, South Jacksonville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Illinois State Police were all summoned to the scene for assistance. Upon arrival, police found a 19 year old male victim and he was later transported to Passavant Area Hospital with unspecified serious injuries. No further information about the incident has been released at this time. Police are encouraging anyone with any information about the incident to contact Jacksonville Police’s Investigative Division or the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers at 479-4630.

