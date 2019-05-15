Man involved in December 2018 death of Carrollton woman sentenced to 12 years in DOC

A Decatur man will be in Illinois Department of Corrections custody for more than a decade after an aggravated DUI caused the death of a Carrollton woman last December.

A press release from the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office detailed the case.

27 year old Bryce Dooley, of Decatur, pleaded guilty on May 3rd for aggravated driving under the influence and was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Dooley was scheduled for arraignment on May 3rd, but the plea was accepted instead.

Dooley was involved in a motor vehicle crash south of Carrollton on December 21st of last year. He was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Illinois Route 67, a two-lane highway, and attempted to pass another northbound vehicle. As he pulled in the southbound lane to make the pass, his vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Mary Griffith, of rural Carrollton, head on. Griffith was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and she did pass away at the St. Louis hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Dooley was charge with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence as a result of the collision. Aggravated Driving Under the Influence is a Class 2 Felony. The sentencing penalty range is from 3 to 14 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to the press release, Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe had evidence from Illinois State Police that, at the time of the crash, Bryce Dooley was under the influence of a controlled substance, later confirmed by state police as methamphetamine.