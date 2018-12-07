Man reportedly involved in shooting Thursday identified

A middle-aged Roodhouse man has been identified as the apparent suspect involved in the shooting in Roodhouse Thursday morning.

A Freedom of Information Act request to the Greene County Jail says that 57 year old Richard V. Garrett was booked at the Greene County Jail at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday on the previously announced charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. Thursday evening, Garrett was released and given a notice to appear in court.

According to a statement from Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Roodhouse Police responded to a residence located at 220 East North Street in Roodhouse for a male subject who had reportedly been shot. As officers arrived on the scene, the report was confirmed as they discovered a male subject inside the residence had been shot in the lower abdomen.

According to Chief Robison, the other male subject believed to have been involved in the shooting – now identified as Garrett – was immediately taken into custody by officers. Roodhouse First Responders and EMS arrived on scene and rendered aid to the victim, with subsequent transport to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton.

Law enforcement began investigating the incident, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to preserve evidence and process the scene. As of Friday morning, the male who received a gunshot wound to the abdomen remains in hospital and has not been identified by law enforcement.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the initial response, however, according to Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, his department is not in charge of nor actively involved in the case or investigation, which is being spearheaded by the Roodhouse Police Department.

In the report, Chief Robison also offered the following comments regarding the incident: “I certainly realize that when something like this takes place in a small community it can create fear. Word travels quickly in a small town and sometimes social media does not help. It serves as a good reminder for us all to be patient and look at the facts before jumping to conclusions. Everyone responding to the call did an outstanding job and our department certainly appreciates the help.”

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information regarding the incident if and when it becomes available.