Man reportedly stabbed to death in Pleasant Hill

By Anthony Engle on March 27 at 8:57am

Last night, a man was reportedly stabbed to death in Pleasant Hill.

A press release was issued by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department this morning in regards to the apparent stabbing incident.

Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County EMS and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Orrill Street in Pleasant Hill. The call apparently came into emergency dispatch just before 11 pm.

According to the press release, a sixty-five year old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, a forty-four year old male was later apprehended in Pike County, Missouri. Pike County in Missouri is directly southwest of Pike County in Illinois along the Missouri-Illinois border.

According to the report from the Sheriff’s Department, the 44 year old male is currently being held for Aggravated Battery regarding the injuries to the 65 year old male.

The investigation is still on going and further charges are expected.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide any updated information if and when it becomes available.