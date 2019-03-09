Man stabbed in Winchester apparently facing arrest

The man who was stabbed Tuesday in Winchester is now the one facing arrest.

First reported by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, an arrest warrant was served Friday on 39 year old Matthew Richardson. According to Scott County State’s Attorney Michael Hill, Richardson is accused of domestic battery and violating of an order of protection.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department declined to say whether Richardson was in custody. The sheriff’s department reportedly denied a Journal-Courier Freedom of Information Act request for reports on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Richardson was stabbed behind The Pitt Stop restaurant in downtown Winchester just before noon Tuesday. Mayor Rex McIntire and a corrections officer helped him into City Hall, where staff called 911 and helped control the bleeding.

The rear of the restaurant at 12 East Cross Street is adjacent to Winchester City Hall.

Illinois State Police Zone 4 and the Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the incident, though they have released few details.

The person who stabbed Richardson had not been arrested Friday afternoon, Hill said, adding that he could not release more details because he had not received police reports.

A statement released by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said the stabbing was the apparent result of a physical altercation among three people.