Man vs. Deer DUI Motorcycle Crash Near Nebo Saturday

A Pleasant Hill man was arrested after a crash outside of Nebo on Saturday. 65 year old Paul J. Anderson of Pleasant Hill was traveling westbound on Pike County Highway 10 near Nebo on a 2008 Wildfire motorcycle. Anderson struck a deer in the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle. Anderson was transported to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield for injuries. After further investigation by Illinois State Police, Anderson was placed under arrest for DUI and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Pike County Ambulance and Pleasant Hill Fire Department also responded to the initial call.