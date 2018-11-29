Man who led police through 3 counties compares high-speed chase to video game

Law enforcement officers are saying it’s a miracle that no one was injured following tuesday’s police chase through parts of Morgan, Scott and Greene Counties.

The chaos started shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday when 32-year old Aaron Barker, of Springfield, allegedly stole a Toyota Camry from a woman in Springfield. Over the course of the next few hours, Barker led officers from multiple departments on a wild joyride across as many as three counties in west central Illinois…and luckily, nobody suffered any serious injuries.

According to Scott County Sheriff Tom Eddinger, initial reports came in regarding a collision near the corner of Mound Road and Massey Lane between the stolen Camry and a Rid-All Pest Control truck. From there, Barker led police on a chase that covered parts of central and southern Morgan County, over into Scott County and Winchester, and finally concluded near Roodhouse. During the course of the chase, which lasted several hours, Barker allegedly drove the stolen vehicle erratically on numerous occasions, often times coming extremely close to striking other vehicles or even pedestrians.

Sheriff Eddinger describes the entire situation as mayhem. He says that, according to what Barker told police, the suspect had intentions of using the stolen vehicle to harm people…specifically members of law enforcement.

“It was just a big public safety issue, I think he was just out to hurt somebody. He made the comment when we got him to the jail that it was just like the game ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ and the only thing he said he wish he would have done better is he would have taken out more officers,” says Eddinger.

Eddinger says that, at one point, Barker was traveling into oncoming traffic, and on one occasion nearly struck a semi. Eddinger says Barker reached extremely dangerous rates of speed.

“When he got to 100 miles and hour, yeah it worried me, or even coming into a town, that’s a big public safety issue. Just the way he was driving…I mean, he was driving 40 mile an hour on the country roads and he was swerving at people then trying to run them over. It didn’t matter really how fast he was going, he was trying, whether it was 40 miles or 100 miles an hour, he was still trying (to hurt people),” Eddinger says.

During the course of the chase, Barker is believed to have stolen gas from some farming ground near Riggston. As Barker entered into Greene County, an officer with the Greenfield Police Department executed a PIT maneuver that stopped the suspect. After a brief foot pursuit, and an attempt to steal a second vehicle, Barker was taken into custody. He remains behind bars at the Greene County jail.