Man will serve 60 years for participation in 2013 murder and dismemberment of Courtney Coats

After more than five years of waiting, the family of Courtney Coats has received legal closure.

36 year old Brandon Chittum has been sentenced to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder, illegal concealment of a homicidal death, and unlawful dismemberment of a human body.

Chittum was sentenced Friday in Madison County by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

This sentence was regarding the December 2013 discovery of human remains in Greene County.

The remains were those of Courtney Coats, who had been declared a missing person in November 2013.

Chittum initially appeared in court regarding this case in late December of 2013.

Chittum was found guilty under the accountability theory, which holds that he helped participate in the act and was accountable for the acts of co-defendant Patrick Chase. Chase has already admitted to carrying out the killing and is set to serve 70 years in the Illinois DOC.

Reports from the Alton Telegraph say that Assistant Madison County State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe argued that Chittum deserved the same 70-year sentence as Chase was given for the crime. Uhe had argued during the trial that Chittum coached Chase in killing Coats, his then-girlfriend.