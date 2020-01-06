Management of The Center of Psychiatric Health at Passavant to Transition to SIU Medicine

SIU Medicine and Passavant Area Hospital announced an agreement to transition management of the Center for Psychiatric Health to SIU Medicine July 1st. This transition allows families in the Jacksonville area to continue seeking local behavioral health care services. Current providers will continue to see patients at 1600 West Walnut, on the southeast corner of the Passavant campus, throughout the transition period.

SIU Medicine’s long-term vision for the Jacksonville-area practice includes a strong continuity of care for behavioral health, mental health and other related services.

The Center’s adult and child psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers will have the opportunity to join the SIU Medicine Department of Psychiatry’s clinical practice as it expands to Jacksonville. Dr. Scott Boston, Passavant President and CEO, said in the press release that it will provide an opportunity to add additional services and providers to the Jacksonville area and provide continuation of services.