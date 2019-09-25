Manar Continues To Tout Capping Insulin Costs Around State

An Illinois State Senator continues his trek around the state to put pressure on fellow lawmakers to cap insulin prices. State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) and Christopher Belt (D-Cahokia) gathered with fellow state lawmakers and diabetes health advocates in Alton Monday to urge support for a new measure aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of insulin. Senate Bill 667, introduced by Manar during the Spring legislative session, would cap out of pocket insulin expenses at $100 for a 30-day supply. The legislation was buried in committee during the Spring but has returned to prominence during the Fall session.

The legislation would make Illinois just the second state in the country to cap out of pocket insulin expenses. Colorado became the first to do so earlier this year. The legislation has also garnered the support of several advocacy organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, Illinois State Medical Society, Illinois Pharmacists Association and AARP.

The Alton gathering marks the second gathering of lawmakers and parents in as many weeks for Manar who is urging the state to pass the legislation to cap the drug cost. Opponents say it will cause more paperwork and it won’t benefit patients in the long run because insurance companies will drop coverage.