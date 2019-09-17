Manar Hopes To Cap Insulin Prices For Illinois Residents

An Illinois State Senator is working to cap the costs for people needing insulin in the state of Illinois. Democrat State Senator Andy Manar of Bunker Hill gathered with fellow state lawmakers and diabetes health advocates in Peoria today to urge support for new a new measure aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of insulin.

Manar explains some of the reasoning behind the proposal. “Diabetes effects approximately 1.3 million Illinoisans. That’s about 12.5% of our population. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death nationally as well as Illinois. This is a life threatening issue for people that we represent. From 2012 to 2016, the average price of insulin increased from 13 cents to 25 cents per unit. That translates to $2864 per month per patient to $5705 per month per patient in that 4 year time frame, according to the Healthcare Costs Institute.”

Manar compared costs in other countries to life-saving diabetic medications to costs in Illinois. “If you live in Canada, according to T1 International, if you are a diabetic, one can purchase 1 vile of Humalog for $31.60. In Japan, that same exact vile costs someone about $20. In the United States of America, here in Springfield, that product would cost you on average $135.50. Something is out of whack here. We’re going to begin the process with this bill to change this here in Illinois. The cost of insulin is clearly breaking families that we as lawmakers represent.”

Senate Bill 667, introduced by Manar, would cap out of pocket insulin expenses at $100 for a 30-day supply. The legislation would make Illinois just the second state in the country to cap out of pocket insulin expenses. Colorado became the first to do so earlier this year. The legislation has garnered the support of several advocacy organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, Illinois State Medical Society, Illinois Pharmacists Association and AARP. The bill will be voted on during the Fall legislative session currently underway.