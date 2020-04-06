Manar & McClure Ask For AgeLinc Volunteers

State Senators Andy Manar and Steve McClure are issuing an urgent call for volunteers to the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland’s volunteer shortage. Manar issued a message from his website on Friday asking for help for the group. “The reality of this crisis is that it’s going to continue to present challenges that will require a strong community effort to overcome. Right now, this pandemic is having a dire impact on the Area Agency on Aging of Lincolnland, also known as AgeLinc, which provides various services for over 80,000 seniors across 12 counties in Central Illinois. One of their services is a meal delivery operation which is largely dependent on volunteers. At this moment, AgeLinc has a wait list of 244 seniors who may not get meals because they don’t have enough volunteers to deliver those meals.”

Manar describes the help AgeLinc needs immediately: “They need volunteers today to assist them with meal preparation and delivery for seniors in multiple cities as well as help package meals for delivery at the Senior Services of Central Illinois meal preparation site. The service area most in need encompasses areas around Springfield, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Taylorville, Litchfield, and all towns in between. If you are healthy and able to step up, please email Jennifer Hopper who is the agency’s volunteer coordinator. Her email address is jhopper@agelinc.org.”

Hopper can also be contacted at 217-787-9234 extension 115. Manar says more information can also be found on his website senatorandymanar.com. AgeLinc serves Cass, Greene, Macoupin, Morgan, Scott, and 7 other counties in Central Illinois.