Manchester man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

One person was hospitalized in a single vehicle crash outside of Winchester last night.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, 26-year old Tanner Steckel, of Manchester, was driving a 1996 Nissan Pick-up truck near Winchester/Woodson road shortly before 10 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Preliminary reports from the state police say that Steckel’s pickup was heading eastbound on Winchester/Woodson Road a little more than 300 feet west of Weder Road in Scott County.

Authorities claim that Steckel’s pickup truck ran off of the ride ride of the road before over-correcting and losing control, eventually skidding into the left side of the road and striking a ditch embankment. Responding agencies included the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Police, and Scott County Ambulance, who transported Steckel to Passavant Area Hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, Steckel was cited for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to wear a seatbelt.