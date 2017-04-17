March Weather Re-Cap

Jacksonville caught up on its precipitation for the year last month.

The precipitation total last month did not include any snowfall. But, the rainfall total pushed above 4 inches for March. That’s about an inch and a third above normal.

Total for the year now stands at just under 6 and two tenths inches. That’s 2 tenths more than Jacksonville usually gets in the first three months of the year.

Precipitation was above normal for January, well below normal for February, and well above for March.

It was a dry start to the month. We had just over an inch and a third over the first 23 days of the month in March. But, the heavens let loose to dump nearly 2 and three quarters inch in the final 11 days.

We were not far off the long term daily highs and lows. Highs averaged just under 55 last month, and lows just over freezing. Normal highs and lows are 52 and 29.

The hottest day of the month was 79 on the 25th, and the coldest was 11 on the 16th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.