March Weather

Last month will be known going forward as COVID 19 month. But, it was also a month of pleasant temperatures in Jacksonville.

The average temperature last month was 44 and a half degrees, about 3 and a half degrees warmer than normal.

This was as warm a March as Jacksonville has seen in four years here. It’s well below the record high of close to 55 in 1946.

Readings averaged 54 as a high, and 35 as a low. The mercury hit a high of 72 on the 29th, and fell to 26 on the 7th. There were just two nights in the 20s, and two at 70 or better.

It was wetter than normal, but not dramatically. The total precipitation for March was 3 and 85 hundredths inches. That’s about an inch above normal.

There was some precipitation on 15 of the 31 days.

The snowfall for the month was a half an inch. That’s about 2 and 3 quarter inches less than normal.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the national Weather Service.