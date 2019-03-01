Marr named one of four “Master Farmers” in Illinois by Prairie Farmer mag

A farmer from Morgan County has recently been recognized as one of four Illinois producers to be named “Master Farmers” by Prairie Farmer magazine.

Jacksonville’s own Marty Marr was named as a Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer magazine for his exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community. Marr joins Jim Robbins, of Peotone, Bill Sahs, of Lincoln, and Boyd Schaufelberger, of Greenville, as the four award recipients for the 2019 season.

Marr says being named a Master Farmer is something that he couldn’t have done without his family, and that it means a great deal to him to be receiving this recognition.

Marr says it’s been an emotional day now that the awards have officially been announced

Along with the other Master Farmers, Marr will be honored by Prairie Farmer at an official awards ceremony scheduled to take place March 13th in Springfield.