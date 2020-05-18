Martin Lanes To Reopen In Roodhouse

A Roodhouse business is reopening after 12 years. Martin Lanes will reopen once stay-at-home orders are lifted in the state. The bowling alley was last in operation in 2008 when doors had to close due to decline of revenue. Martin Lanes was opened in 1961 by Bill and June Martin. Grandson Jamie Martin and his son Matthew have worked on restoration of the building and the lanes inside for the past six months after purchasing the building in November last year.

Jamie Martin told the Greene Prairie Press that he and his son have restored everything inside, installed ADA-compliant bathrooms, and had the wood of 4 lanes restored by a company in Massachusetts. The old alley originally had 8 lanes, but four were removed at the west end of the building and were replaced by nine-hole mini golf course. They have also replaced the racking equipment in the alley, which was original to the building from the 1960s.

Jamie Martin says they plan on installing gaming machines in the near future. They have installed a bar inside and are currently finishing an outdoor patio at the south of the building. Martin says the bowling alley will be open Thursday through Sunday nights to start and likely will be open a full week once gaming machines are installed.