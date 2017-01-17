Martin Luther King Jr. March

Community members celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. yesterday with a march from Mount Emory Baptist Church to the King Monument in Community Park.

Mount Emory also held a ceremony in honor of Dr. King and his legacy with Illinois Appellate Court Judge of the Fourth District Lisa Holder White as keynote speaker. The ceremony also saw an award given to New Directions Warming and Cooling Center Director Vanessa Tyus. Tyus was presented with with Community Service Award for her efforts helping those in need.