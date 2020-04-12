Masonic Center Board to Hold Open Houses for Auction, Asks Only Potential Buyers Attend Due to Social Distancing

The sale of a historic Jacksonville building will host an open house on Monday.

The Jacksonville Masonic Center will be hosting an open house for all those interested in bidding on and purchasing the building on Monday, April 13th from 4-7PM.

Only people interested in purchasing the building should attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building is being sold online by Cory Craig Auctions of Taylorville. None of the contents are being sold at this time. To date, there has been 1 bid on the building. Jacksonville Masonic Board of Control Chairman Frank Cline said in a press release today that he expects most of the bids for the building will come in before the close of the auction on April 30th.

Another open house will happen on Monday, April 27th from 4-7PM. The Harmony Masonic Lodge #3 and Zingabad Grotto have been in the building since 1935. Lodge representatives said that declining membership and the growing need for costly maintenance on the building have forced the sale of the historic building.