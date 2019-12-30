Mayor Ezard Announces Keynote Speaker For Annual Unity Breakfast

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today that Tiffany Williams-Mathis will serve as the keynote speaker for the annual Unity Breakfast, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 20th. The breakfast will be held at Hamilton’s beginning at 7:30AM. Williams-Mathis is the daughter of former Ward 2 Alderman Tony Williams and currently serves as the CEO & Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois.

Cost for the breakfast is $10. Reservations for the breakfast are recommended by calling the Mayor’s Office at 479-4610. For more information about the annual Unity Breakfast contact Anna Belle Blue at 245-9367 or Peggy Howlett at 370-0948. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors opening to the public at 7AM.